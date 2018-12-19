Orion Group (ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

ORN opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

