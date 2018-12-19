Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,170,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, insider Kimberley A. Elting sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $370,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,798.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $1,557,826. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

