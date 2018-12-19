Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Position Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 931.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195,596 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 77.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

