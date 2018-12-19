OSI Systems’ (OSIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Drexel Hamilton

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,034. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $278,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,423 shares in the company, valued at $45,898,013.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,882,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,524,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,887. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

