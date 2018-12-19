Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,055.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

