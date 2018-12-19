Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 11307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

