Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Macy’s by 65.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Macy’s by 285.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 157,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $355,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of M stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Macy’s Inc (M)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/pacer-advisors-inc-boosts-position-in-macys-inc-m.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.