Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,834 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,589.7% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $1,436,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,207 shares of company stock worth $37,717,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,834 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/pacer-advisors-inc-buys-1834-shares-of-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.