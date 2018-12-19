Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 25.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $13,851,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 378.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 63.4% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 177,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,900 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

