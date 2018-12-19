Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Holdings Cut by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,325 shares during the quarter. Pacira Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.76.

PCRX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,006. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.65. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $207,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,581.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 58,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $2,976,901.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock worth $8,083,591 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

