Painted Pony Energy (PONY) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PONY. TD Securities raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

Shares of PONY stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

