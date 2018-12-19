Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 7,497 Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equifax to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

