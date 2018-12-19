Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $941,000 in Olin Co. (OLN) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $7,135,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 13.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 920,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 132.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, SVP John Maurice Sampson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on Olin from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Olin to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

