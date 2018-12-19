Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apache by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apache by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Apache by 4.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Apache from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.26.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/panagora-asset-management-inc-has-1-03-million-position-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.