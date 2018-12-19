Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

