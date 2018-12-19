Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,030 Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Mcquay purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,365.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Stebbins purchased 31,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,683 shares of company stock worth $838,030 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.76. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

