Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $999,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $551,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $506,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $999,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/panagora-asset-management-inc-takes-999000-position-in-malibu-boats-inc-mbuu.html.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.