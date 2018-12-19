Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.85

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,175,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 710,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 244,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

