Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Zoetis by 604.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Zoetis by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,650. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $300,436.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

