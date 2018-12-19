Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.61.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

