Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,032 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,218,000 after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,392,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 727,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

