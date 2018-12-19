Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of Paypal worth $7,596,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,222 shares of company stock worth $34,257,412. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

PYPL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,307. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

