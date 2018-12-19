Peak Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Peak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,207 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 1.0% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 178,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 132,089.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 53,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,737. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

