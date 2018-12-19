Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after buying an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 163.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

