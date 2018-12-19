Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,841,775 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 14,164,695 shares. Currently, 26.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PEB opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In related news, Director Cydney Donnell acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

WARNING: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-short-interest-up-26-0-in-november.html.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.