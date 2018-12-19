Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (IOG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

IOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

