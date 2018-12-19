Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

MTZ stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,163. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/penn-capital-management-co-inc-has-12-16-million-stake-in-mastec-inc-mtz.html.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.