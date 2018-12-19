Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.49% of Penn Virginia worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.08). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, bought 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PVAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/penn-virginia-co-pvac-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.