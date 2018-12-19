Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) & Flushing Financial (FFIC) Head to Head Review

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 17.14% 10.02% 0.89% Flushing Financial 18.44% 9.27% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Flushing Financial has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $60.72 million 3.08 $9.77 million N/A N/A Flushing Financial $244.95 million 2.39 $41.12 million $1.57 13.34

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, such as residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letters of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, overdrafts, and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, Flushing Financial Corporation offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 18 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

