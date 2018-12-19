Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

