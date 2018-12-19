Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.21

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a market cap of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.66%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.

