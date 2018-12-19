Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

