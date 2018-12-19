Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEY. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Scott Robinson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$575,000.00. Also, insider Darren Gee sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,400 shares of company stock worth $935,036 in the last three months.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.38. 538,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$15.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.599999984693878 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

