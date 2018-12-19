PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSW shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PFSweb has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $11.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.93 million. PFSweb had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 205.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 693,474 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,169,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 214,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 428.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 134,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 51.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

