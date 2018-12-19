PFSweb (PFSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.91

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.93 million. PFSweb had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth about $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

