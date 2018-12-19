PG&E (PCG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. Going ahead, the company plans on investing approximately $6 billion in 2019. Moreover, the company projects more than $1 billion in grid investments through 2020. However, PG&E Corp’s shares has underperformed its industry in the last 12 months. PG&E Corp.’s operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements as well as extensive environmental regulations related to the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide, air and water quality, and waste management.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

PCG opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.17. PG&E has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 154,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

