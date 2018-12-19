Shares of Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/philippine-metals-phi-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-05-2.html.

About Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Philippine Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philippine Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.