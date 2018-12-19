Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,251,000 after buying an additional 439,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,109,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after buying an additional 134,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 105,679 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,090,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,002,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 68.11%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $248,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,624 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/phocas-financial-corp-boosts-holdings-in-sun-communities-inc-sui.html.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.