Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,922,000 after buying an additional 352,295 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,049,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,135,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after buying an additional 182,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/phocas-financial-corp-boosts-position-in-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.