Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 414,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $405,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 535.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 101,934 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 24.1% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1,319.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 303,313 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other Superior Energy Services news, insider Brian K. Moore bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,276.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $598.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

