Photronics (PLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. Photronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. Photronics’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $909,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $124,518. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

