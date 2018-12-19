Pinnacle West Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 1,757,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,850. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Bement sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $428,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,938. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinnacle West Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (PNW)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/pinnacle-west-capital-co-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-74-pnw.html.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.