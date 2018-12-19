Plancoin (PLAN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Plancoin has a market cap of $61,420.00 and approximately $2,752.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plancoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Plancoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008388 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020583 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00253014 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Plancoin

Plancoin (PLAN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co.

Buying and Selling Plancoin

Plancoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

