PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $0.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.02251577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00147628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00186290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026886 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027036 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,844,044 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

