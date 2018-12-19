Plexus (PLXS) versus SMTC (SMTX) Head to Head Review

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Plexus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plexus and SMTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 0 1 2 0 2.67 SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plexus currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. SMTC has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. Given SMTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than Plexus.

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and SMTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 0.45% 11.98% 5.73% SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Plexus has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMTC has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plexus and SMTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $2.87 billion 0.57 $13.04 million $3.23 16.22 SMTC $139.23 million 0.59 -$7.84 million ($0.44) -8.09

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than SMTC. SMTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plexus beats SMTC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

