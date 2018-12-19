Plus500 (PLUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,491 ($32.55) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.07) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

In other news, insider Alon Gonen sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.16), for a total transaction of £31,275,000 ($40,866,326.93).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

