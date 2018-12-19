Pluton (PLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $367,493.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00011248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market capitalization of $367,493.00 and $11,201.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.02415740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00149515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00184290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026359 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026409 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

