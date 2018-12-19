PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,891,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,640,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 433,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,756,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE:SPR opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

