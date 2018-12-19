PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 828.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,748,000 after buying an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

WD opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,321,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

