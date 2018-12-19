PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,696 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 132.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,009 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 457.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,677,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 772.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 617,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $245,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-trims-stake-in-perrigo-company-plc-prgo.html.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.